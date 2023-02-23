Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie prepares us for the fight for the Light in Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer

The expansion arrives on Tuesday, and now we've been given another taster of what will be in store.

HQ

As was promised by Bungie, tonight's State of Play broadcast did feature the launch trailer for the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion. Arriving on Tuesday (February 28), the expansion will take players to the outer reaches of the Sol System to meet The Witness and his latest Disciple, Calus, in battle in the cyberpunk city of Neomuna on Neptune.

With the expansion days away, Bungie has now given us a teaser of the sort of monumental battle that will be in store when the penultimate chapter in the Light and Darkness Saga drops, and by the looks of this new trailer, this is going to be one challenge that the Guardians genuinely might struggle to overcome. Even with the help of the Traveller, which seems to have woken up.

HQ

Ahead of Lightfall's debut next week, be sure to also catch our recent preview of the expansion right here.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

