Bungie prepares us for the fight for the Light in Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer

As was promised by Bungie, tonight's State of Play broadcast did feature the launch trailer for the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion. Arriving on Tuesday (February 28), the expansion will take players to the outer reaches of the Sol System to meet The Witness and his latest Disciple, Calus, in battle in the cyberpunk city of Neomuna on Neptune.

With the expansion days away, Bungie has now given us a teaser of the sort of monumental battle that will be in store when the penultimate chapter in the Light and Darkness Saga drops, and by the looks of this new trailer, this is going to be one challenge that the Guardians genuinely might struggle to overcome. Even with the help of the Traveller, which seems to have woken up.

