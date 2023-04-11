Bungie on Destiny 2: Lightfall: "It's clear we missed the mark on some of our goals"

HQ

While Destiny 2: Lightfall is a solid expansion, it hasn't lived up to the stellar Destiny 2: The Witch Queen from last year. We came to that conclusion in our review that you can read here.

But now that the expansion has been available for around six weeks, Bungie has started to reflect on what it delivered, and in a recent blog post, the developer admitted that Lightfall hasn't hit the mark in the ways that it intended.

As noted in the post, Bungie stated: "With a solid amount of data now under our belts, it's clear we missed the mark on some of our goals and needed to make updates based on constructive feedback."

As to what this pertains to, Bungie is largely focussed on updating and tweaking the flawed Guardian Ranks system, and the Commendations suite, with some of these changes arriving in the next season when that kicks off in late May.

While you can read about the exact finer tweaks Bungie plans here, the developer did sound off with a message thanking players for their constructive criticism.

"Building social systems is always challenging. Even in a studio with hundreds of people, you never know how things are going to behave in the real world until we put it into the hands of the players. The best part about this community is that you're not afraid to give us input! Constructive feedback is always appreciated and essential to helping us get things into the best possible state for everyone, and we'll keep monitoring and evolving our systems so they can reach our goals."

What are your thoughts on Destiny 2: Lightfall?