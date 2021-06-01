Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Bungie is working on a multiplayer action game in a new franchise

A job listing suggests so.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Bungie seems to have several projects brewing currently, and job listings and rumours have all pointed towards a new IP with a multiplayer focus. Now a new job listing has been posted and this time Bungie are looking for a Incubation Sandbox Designer. They once again state that it's a new IP while also adding that it's a "multiplayer action game", and the one applying for the job should fit this description:

"Are you on a mission to create games that bond players together into deeply invested communities? Do you spend your time thinking about how different game mechanics can come together to create amazing teamplay moments? Are you excited to learn how to make gameplay that strongly cares about player intention, action game feel, and readability?"

We should not expect to hear more from this mysterious title for quite some time, but it's still nice to see that Bungie has new games coming and that they are continuing to do what they do best - great multiplayer.

Bungie is working on a multiplayer action game in a new franchise

Thanks PC Gamer



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy