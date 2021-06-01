Bungie is working on a multiplayer action game in a new franchise

You're watching Advertisements

Bungie seems to have several projects brewing currently, and job listings and rumours have all pointed towards a new IP with a multiplayer focus. Now a new job listing has been posted and this time Bungie are looking for a Incubation Sandbox Designer. They once again state that it's a new IP while also adding that it's a "multiplayer action game", and the one applying for the job should fit this description:

"Are you on a mission to create games that bond players together into deeply invested communities? Do you spend your time thinking about how different game mechanics can come together to create amazing teamplay moments? Are you excited to learn how to make gameplay that strongly cares about player intention, action game feel, and readability?"

We should not expect to hear more from this mysterious title for quite some time, but it's still nice to see that Bungie has new games coming and that they are continuing to do what they do best - great multiplayer.

Thanks PC Gamer