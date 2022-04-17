Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Bungie is "going digital-first" and committing to remote work

The Destiny 2 developer has already shared a list of states that are approved for remote work.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Destiny 2 developer, Bungie, is looking to commit to remote working and is shifting to become "digital-first". As revealed in a tweet, the developer has already shared a list of a bunch of states in the USA that are approved for remote working already. These include:


  • Washington

  • California

  • Oregon

  • Illinois

  • Florida

  • North Carolina

  • Texas

As part of the tweet, it is also stated that "Most current and future roles will be fully remote eligible in these states with more coming soon!"

This decision also comes after a few other developers have committed to remote working, including Dontnod Entertainment, and some even begun working a four-day week alike Bugsnax creator Young Horses.

Bungie is "going digital-first" and committing to remote work


Loading next content