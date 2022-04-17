Bungie is "going digital-first" and committing to remote work

HQ

The Destiny 2 developer, Bungie, is looking to commit to remote working and is shifting to become "digital-first". As revealed in a tweet, the developer has already shared a list of a bunch of states in the USA that are approved for remote working already. These include:



Washington



California



Oregon



Illinois



Florida



North Carolina



Texas



As part of the tweet, it is also stated that "Most current and future roles will be fully remote eligible in these states with more coming soon!"

This decision also comes after a few other developers have committed to remote working, including Dontnod Entertainment, and some even begun working a four-day week alike Bugsnax creator Young Horses.