Bungie is drastically downsizing its headquarters after difficult years

HQ

It's widely known that Bungie has faced major problems in several areas, that the Destiny series hasn't performed as well as it used to, and that its major project, Marathon, hasn't attracted large numbers of players either. This has led to significant layoffs, and shortly after Sony acquired the company, it had around 1,600 employees, while today that number is reportedly around 500.

This, of course, has consequences, and The Game Post is now reporting that the company has put its nearly 20,000-square-meter facility in Bellevue up for sublease. The studio itself confirms this in a statement, noting that while it will remain in Bellevue, it is now considering alternatives:

"Bungie is exploring options to sublease its campus in Bellevue, Washington. The studio transitioned to a digital-first model several years ago, and this move reflects the team's evolving workplace needs and the effectiveness of its remote collaboration. Bungie will continue to maintain a physical office presence in Bellevue."

What will happen to Bungie going forward remains unclear. Sony acquired the company for $3.6 billion, and many fans believe that may have been a questionable decision. At the time of the acquisition, Bungie was reportedly working on six games, though most of them appear to have been scrapped, according to a new report.