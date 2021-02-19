Bungie hopes to "bring at least one new IP to market before 2025"

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since Destiny launched way back in 2014, Bungie has dedicated its time exclusively to rolling out exciting new updates for it and its sequel. This exclusive focus could be due to end soon, however, as a recently released statement suggests that the studio is looking to work on another IP.

The statement reads: "Finally, Bungie has appointed Jonny Ebbert (Chief Creative Officer) and Zach Russell (General Manager, Incubation) to build and drive the creative vision and foundation for Bungie's future worlds alongside the next generation of leaders at Bungie, with plans to bring at least one new IP to market before 2025."

This doesn't necessarily mean that Bungie will put its acclaimed series in the hands of another developer as it did previously with Halo, but it implies that at least some of its staff will be dedicated to working on different projects in future. 2025 isn't too far away either when it comes to game development, so it's likely that work on this new IP will begin soon.

Are you excited to see Bungie take a stab at something new?