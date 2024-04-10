Bungie heavily implies that Destiny 3 is in development

While we know that Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the final expansion in Destiny 2's Light and Darkness Saga, many have wondered if it will also be the end of Destiny 2 or Destiny overall. Judging by the gameplay preview of The Final Shape (which we have summarised here), the answer to that question is that the future will still include a lot of Destiny.

Executive creative director at Bungie, Luke Smith, introduced the gameplay preview last night by stating the following:

"The Final Shape is the culmination of a 10-year journey. A journey that began in the Cosmodrome, took you to the Moon, Venus, Mars, The Reef, and beyond. It's a journey that will end inside the Traveler with you facing the Witness. But facing the Witness is not the end of Destiny 2 and it's definitely not the end of Destiny. After you face the Witness we're going to tell you what's coming next to Destiny 2 and beyond. We'll see you soon."

Granted, this could relate to a multitude of things, perhaps even Destiny moving beyond being solely a game and becoming a multimedia franchise with films and TV, but it does seem most likely that Smith is referring to a third Destiny game. This is especially the case since there was a rumour recently that claimed that Bungie was working on Destiny 3, a game that it had dubbed Codename Payback for the time being.

What do you think?