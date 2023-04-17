Bungie has taken serious action against the alleged Destiny 2 leaker

HQ

Bungie and Destiny 2 has had a disappointing weekend, as a couple of days ago, a massive leak occurred that revealed a ton of upcoming plans and changes that will be coming to the game. It has been revealed by Bungie that the leak occurred following a creator summit where streamers and other influencers were given an insight into the future of the title, and that one of the attendees was behind the leak.

Bungie confirmed this in a tweet saying: "Community interaction and engagement is central to Bungie and our games. For years, we've invited creators and other members of the community to confidential summits to provide feedback on the future of Destiny. This is a beloved part of the process, but relies heavily on trust.

"Breaches of this trust could result in our inability to hold more summits. We take these breaches extremely seriously and are taking actions to reinforce our policies with those invited to these internal meetings."

While Bungie hasn't named the accused leaker, Forbes has since published an article that reveals the accused individual to be content creator Ekuegan, and that following this incident, he has been banned from Destiny 2, and that Bungie has deleted a ton of his former videos.

Ekuegan has since stated that he was not behind the leaks, but Bungie seems certain about the situation and has even allegedly revealed that they will no longer collaborate with the influencer and will no longer invite him to future events. The Destiny developer has also apparently stated that they consider the matter finished and that they will not be pursuing legal action over the situation.

The leaks delves into what will be coming in the next season of Destiny 2, Season of the Deep, and also explores Season 23 to boot.