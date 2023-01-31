Bungie has revealed a bunch of Destiny 2: Lightfall's new weapons and armour

HQ

If there's one thing that Destiny 2 players love; it's loot. Be it new weapons or gear, Guardians will sell their soul for the 'god roll', and with Destiny 2: Lightfall coming in around a month, there's going to be plenty more soul-selling on the way.

To this end, Bungie has now shared a Weapons and Gear trailer for Lightfall, which looks into the new armour and weapons that will be available in the expansion, and thankfully there will be a lot.

Be it sidearms with tracking rounds, weakening LMGs, flinch-resisting chest plates, freezing glaives, and much, much more. You can take a look at each in action in the trailer below, which will no doubt be even more exciting for the Exotic collector's among you all.

Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives on February 28, 2023.