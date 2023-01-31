Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Bungie has revealed a bunch of Destiny 2: Lightfall's new weapons and armour

      Needless to say, the Guardian will have a lot to drool over when the expansion arrives at the end of February.

      If there's one thing that Destiny 2 players love; it's loot. Be it new weapons or gear, Guardians will sell their soul for the 'god roll', and with Destiny 2: Lightfall coming in around a month, there's going to be plenty more soul-selling on the way.

      To this end, Bungie has now shared a Weapons and Gear trailer for Lightfall, which looks into the new armour and weapons that will be available in the expansion, and thankfully there will be a lot.

      Be it sidearms with tracking rounds, weakening LMGs, flinch-resisting chest plates, freezing glaives, and much, much more. You can take a look at each in action in the trailer below, which will no doubt be even more exciting for the Exotic collector's among you all.

      Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives on February 28, 2023.

