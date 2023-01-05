Bungie Has Multiple Unannounced Projects with Sony

HQ

In a new Twitter post, Bungie's Creative Lead Tom Farnsworth has reflected back on the studio's work on Destiny 2. He remarked that Bungie have changed the way they have worked over the years, and where once they focused strictly on boxed titles they now produce live action games.

Underneath that tweet, Farnsworth also mentioned that now, working alongside Sony, the team also have multiple unannounced projects in the works. Of course, as these projects have not yet been revealed, we don't have a clue what they are, but it is interesting to hear Bungie is hard at work.

There were reports that Bungie would give us a new IP before 2025, so there's the chance we could start to see the first reveals for that project soon. However, for now at least these projects remain mostly in the dark.

With multiple titles in the works at Bungie, though, it's clear the Sony deal will soon show its fruition.