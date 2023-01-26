Bungie has a "very clear and detailed idea" as to what The Witness' endgame looks like

HQ

Ever since the Destiny universe's first really big baddie, The Witness, showed their face at the end of the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion, we've been eagerly awaiting a face-to-face match-up and also to see what their impact on the Sol System will look like. To this end, as part of a recent group interview, Bungie made it clear that they already have a firm idea as to what The Witness' ultimate endgame might be like, and that we absolutely shouldn't be hoping its plan comes to fruition.

"When and if The Witness reveals their plan to us, I think the people will see it in much the same light," senior narrative designer Nikko Stevens stated. "Where it is like, this makes total sense, it goes all the way back to the beginning, but it's something that maybe you wouldn't have stumbled across just by knowing that information already. We actually have a very clear and detailed idea of what success means for The Witness, and I guess I should just say that we should hope that it never comes to that."

We'll no doubt get to see this plan in full effect in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which is hopefully coming in 2024, but as for the immediate future, we asked Bungie about how each of the characters they have focussed on over the Year 5 seasons will play into the upcoming Lightfall expansion.

Narrative designer Liz Baker told us: "Going into the expansion it was really helpful and exciting to have a broad cast of characters to draw on and all of these rich narrative threads that have been developed through the seasons. It was like this big toy box that we were like, ok, what can we bring into Lightfall and what stories and characters might support the main thread of what the Guardian is doing here on Neptune."

Judging by recent promo images, Osiris will be an important figure, and considering we'll be dealing with ex-Cabal emperor Calus once again, no doubt Caiatl, Zavala, Crow, and Lord Saladin (now Bracus Forge) will be important faces.

We'll know more when Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives on February 28.