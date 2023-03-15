Bungie finally lowers Destiny 2's Commendation requirements

HQ

Anyone who has jumped back into Destiny 2 since the Lightfall expansion arrived on February 28 will be familiar with the new Commendations system Bungie has introduced, as a way of cultivating a better community in the game. But, it's also directly tied to the Guardian Ranks progression scheme, with players needing to acquire a certain number of Commendations to tick off a challenge and move up the ranks.

However, it has become clear that the necessary number for these has been a bit high, and players are struggling to reach the next set of challenges due to waiting to hit these big milestones. Thankfully, Bungie has now lowered the expected amount across all Guardian Ranks.

Because, in a new tweet, we're told that the amount of Commendations needed to tick off the challenge at Ranks 7-11 has been reduced significantly, by 40% or more at each tier. The new expected values can be seen in the tweet below.

With this change now in effect, will you be getting to a new Guardian Rank, or do you think it needs lowering further?