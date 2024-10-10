Bungie faces copyright infringement lawsuit for Destiny 2

HQ

An author is suing Bungie for copyright infringement after discovering similarities between the story of Destiny 2's Red War and his own work. The lawsuit comes from Kelsey Martineau, who goes by the pen name Caspar Cole.

Martineau claims in his suit that from works he published in 2013 and 2014, Bungie took story elements and used them as their own for Destiny 2. "Although Destiny 2 offers an immersive and thrilling gaming experience that keeps players on the edge of their seats, the game is based directly on Martineau's source work," reads the claim (thanks The Game Post.)

The author's work also includes a faction known as the Red Legion, and Martineau stresses they have similar attitudes, mindsets, and histories, even going so far as to say certain characters replicate their counterpart in his fiction.

The suit is seeking damages and it requests that Bungie stop distributing any content related to Martineau's work with an "accounting of any and all sales of products or services," that have infringed the author's copyright.

Check out the full document here.