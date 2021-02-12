Bungie details future plans for Destiny 2's returning Cosmodrome

You're watching Advertisements

Another week, another TWAB (This Week At Bungie), and for this edition of the article, the developer has taken a moment to update us on the missing parts from the recent patch notes, alongside telling us their plans for the future of the Cosmodrome, the first returning location from the newly introduced Destiny Content Vault.

To start with, Bungie elaborated on a few areas that was missing in the last article, stating that certain quality of life adjustments have been made to the game, including the ability to turn in a hundred Gunsmith Materials, and 20 Vanguard Tokens at a time, enough to be able to fully rank up each vendor. Likewise, Gambit's Mote collection mechanic has been updated to be more reliable; Iron Banner's matchmaking system has been updated to reflect the connection-based service it currently uses; and the revamped Quest Details screen has been touched on, also.

But, the really interesting part of this TWAB comes in what Bungie mentioned in regard to the Cosmodrome, as according to this post, there are no "active plans to add more to the Cosmodrome." The post states that the developer had to choose between bringing back more of the Cosmodrome's areas, or instead creating new experiences for Year 4, ultimately choosing the latter. This does mean that the future of Destiny 2 likely means fresh content, but we also won't be seeing the return of the Plaguelands or the Colony Ship behind Sepik's Lair anytime soon.

This isn't the end of the Destiny Content Vault however, as Bungie also stated; "We will continue to use the Destiny Content Vault to drive variety in the live game in the future. The Cosmodrome was our first big push and later this year the Vault of Glass will return. We'll share more later this year."