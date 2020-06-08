Bungie blows up Almighty in Destiny 2's first live event

You're watching Advertisements

Keen Destiny 2 Guardians witnessed the loot shooter's first major in-game event this weekend. Bungie teased the happening a couple of times over the past few weeks, but the developer also reminded its not-so-hardcore community with a special post at the end of last week. Anyone who gathered in the Tower on Sunday at the aforementioned time could experience how the war satellite Rasputin dismantled the mighty spaceship Almighty from the main game's villain. After the huge space shuttle was destroyed by hundreds of lasers, it crashed somewhere on Earth, which Bungie summarized nicely in a nice time lapse video.

There was no loot for the loyal community, but the topic still received a lot of attention from the online community. This destruction accompanied the end of season 10, Season of the Worthy - more information about the upcoming Destiny 2 chapter will be revealed tomorrow, so stay tuned.

Thanks, Kotaku