Destiny

Bungie accused of hiring fans at below-industry standard salaries

Passionate fans are willing to work for less.

HQ

According to Don McGowan, former Chief Legal Officer at Bungie, the company has deliberately hired fans of their games at salaries lower than the industry standard. In an interview, McGowan explained how many studios exploit the enthusiasm of dedicated players seeking employment by offering reduced compensation. Unfortunately, this strategy often works, as these individuals are willing to accept lower pay for the chance to work on their favorite games.

McGowan further revealed that when he joined Bungie, several colleagues asked how much of a pay cut he had accepted to join the company, highlighting what he describes as a widespread issue not just at Bungie but throughout the gaming industry. During the interview, McGowan stated:

"You're working on a game you love. And we totally took advantage of that at Bungie. We hired fans because fans would work for less."

Bungie has previously faced criticism for its corporate culture. Last year, nearly 8% of its workforce, including veterans like composer Michael Salvatori and artist Lorraine McLees, were laid off.

Would you accept lower pay for your dream job?

Destiny

