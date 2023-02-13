Bundle in protest of Hogwarts Legacy raises over $79,000

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy is currently enjoying mass amounts of players hopping into Avalanche's imagining of the Wizarding World, but there's still a good deal of controversy around the title.

A lot of the topic of controversy around Hogwarts Legacy is to do with the connection to J.K. Rowling, who will profit from the game even if she wasn't involved in it due to her creation of the IP. In protest, itch.io has created a Trans Witches are Witches bundle, which includes 69 games from LGBTQ+ developers.

"A bundle of witchcraft and wizardry without the transphobia, antisemitism, and alt-right grifters. Reject Hogwarts Legacy's bigotry and support independent LGBTQ+ creators," reads the description of the bundle. If you want to support the bundle or grab the games, Trans Witches are Witches is priced at $60, which gives you around an 80% saving from the original price of all the games put together.