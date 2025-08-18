Bundesliga CEO explains why the latest Spanish football controversy would never happen in Germany: "It's unthinkable"

HQ

Bundesliga returns this week for the 2025/26 season. Before that, Bayern Munich lifted again the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, the German Super Cup, defeating VfB Stuttgart 2-1 (the eleventh title they've won, seventh in the last ten years). Before the match, Bundesliga CEO Peer Naubert answered some questions from journalists, and Spanish outlet Marca questioned about a hot topic now in Spain: the possibility and viability of hosting domestic matches abroad.

In the last few days, the possibility that the league match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona this year may be played in Miami has been controversial: LaLiga president Javier Tebas wants to seize the commercial opportunity and that way increase the awareness of the competition and its teams in the US. The Americans already do it frequently, with some regular season games from NBA and NFL taking place each year in Europe. However, this plan has been met with opposition from Villarreal fans and most other clubs in LaLiga.

While the issue is still being debated, it wouldn't be the first time that a domestic competition is played abroad, as the Spanish Supercup has been played from some years in Saudi Arabia.

"It's unthinkable to play a game outside our country"

Such a debate would never happen in Germany, says Naubert. "For us, it's unthinkable that that would happen. I don't think it would be possible to play a 'Klasikker' (Bayern-Dortmund) abroad. It doesn't fit into our football culture and will never be our expansion goal."

Naubert adds that "I'm not saying that Spain or France are wrong, but for us, it's impossible to think about that right now", and explained that "our fans are the most essential part of our culture". He reminded that they have the 50+1 rule, that requres German clubs to have a majority of local owners (unlike clubs like PSG, owned by Qatar Sports Investments​​).

"Clubs are deeply rooted in their respective cities, and it's therefore unthinkable to play a game outside our country"