Bumblebees and more added to Grounded

It's winter and really cold in large parts of Europe with literally no insects what so ever. But if you still miss those pesky bastards, Obsidian Entertainment has got you covered. They have now added beautiful bumblebees, dreamy fireflies and fucking mosquitos to the Early Access/Game Preview version of Grounded.

And if you thought insects were bad as a fully sized human - wait until you meet them as a millimetre tall kid lost in your backyard. Fortunately, there's more equipment as well like "Bee Armor, a Firefly Head Lamp, and the rapier-like Mosquito Needle."

To see how these insects affect the game and other new stuff in the latest update, check out the developer diary below. Have you tried to survive in Grounded (which is included with Xbox Game Pass) yourself yet?