Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grounded

Bumblebees and more added to Grounded

New craftable armour sets are also available alongside several new pesky bugs.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's winter and really cold in large parts of Europe with literally no insects what so ever. But if you still miss those pesky bastards, Obsidian Entertainment has got you covered. They have now added beautiful bumblebees, dreamy fireflies and fucking mosquitos to the Early Access/Game Preview version of Grounded.

And if you thought insects were bad as a fully sized human - wait until you meet them as a millimetre tall kid lost in your backyard. Fortunately, there's more equipment as well like "Bee Armor, a Firefly Head Lamp, and the rapier-like Mosquito Needle."

To see how these insects affect the game and other new stuff in the latest update, check out the developer diary below. Have you tried to survive in Grounded (which is included with Xbox Game Pass) yourself yet?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Grounded

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy