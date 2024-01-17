Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is launching in March

HQ

Solo developer Tomas Sala will be debuting his next project as soon as March 2024. Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on March 26 to be exact, and to add to this news, we're also told that the game will be getting a cross-platform demo later this month on January 30.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles will be quite different to The Falconeer, as this game is all about crafting cities, building alliances, establishing trade routes, and either shaping the future of the world for the better or instead leading it toward conflict once again.

While we'll be able to experience the full game in a couple of months, the demo will give players a taste of the controls and show off the building systems and how they allow players to construct fortresses attached to the side of steep cliffs and overlooking harsh seas. Specifically, 15 buildings will be available to construct in one gameplay scenario, with further gameplay elements only available in the launch build of the title.

Will you be playing Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles when it debuts in March?