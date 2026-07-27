Bullying is adapted to the modern age in Mike Flanagan's Carrie adaptation

Mike Flanagan's Carrie adaptation isn't a 1:1 remake of either the original 1976 film, nor the Stephen King novel of the same name. It follows a girl with supernatural abilities who finds herself bullied by her classmates when she finally joins high school. With telekinetic powers at her command, it hopefully isn't too spoilery to say Carrie isn't the first girl you'd want to mess with.

We knew Flanagan's take on King's novel - which is the fourth adaptation of Carrie - would have its own uniqueness. It's a Carrie story for the modern age, as shown by a fake Instagram account made with her name, as well as phones being used to film Carrie and make her bullying that much worse. In the trailer, we see Carrie's classmates getting close to her, pretending to be her friend, at which point she asks the valid question of why didn't they just remain as her friends?

It probably would have saved them all the horror that's awaiting in the latter half of this miniseries. Set to premiere on the 7th of October, all of the episodes of Carrie will release at the same time on Prime Video. Check out the trailer for yourself below: