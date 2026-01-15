Bully Online mod shut down just a month after release

HQ

The Bully Online project, a mod which allowed us to play the hit Rockstar game with friends, is being shut down forever. The mod was released around mid-December of last year, and allowed players to roam around the world with each other and take part in over 60 minigames.

Now, as per Insider Gaming, the mod's author Swegta has confirmed that it is being shut down for good. An upcoming YouTube video is set to explain exactly why the mod is getting shut down, but the bottom line is that it won't be playable. As it's an online mod too, the server will be going offline, meaning even if you downloaded Bully Online ahead of time, you won't get to enjoy it.

The mod's website is already offline, and so it seems we can already say RIP Bully Online, we hardly knew ye. Knowing Rockstar's position on mods for the likes of GTA V, it's not difficult to see why Bully Online would get taken down, but until we know the reasons for sure, we can only speculate on what led to the end of Bully Online so early.