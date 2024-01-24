Bullseye will return in Daredevil: Born Again

HQ

Wilson Bethel is set to make his return as Benjamin Poindexter AKA Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again. The fan-favourite character of Daredevil's third season is the latest character to return in the MCU's version of the lawyer/crime fighting show.

As per Comicbook.com, the show is also set to resume filming soon. Bethel is set to appear in three episodes, so it's not clear how big his role will be. Even so, many fans will be glad to see him.

This follows reports that Deborah Ann Wolf and Elden Henson will return as Karen and Foggy in the series as well. It seems that a lot of favourites from the Netflix show will be making their returns, which is sure to please a lot of fans.