Bulletstorm VR has been announced for Meta Quest

It is now more than ten years since People Can Fly gave us the action-packed Bulletstorm, a game that may not have reinvented the wheel but was definitely entertaining and had a great pace. The game never became the huge success the studio had hoped for and development of the planned sequel was cancelled the year after the original was released.

Nowadays, the game is considered a bit of a cult classic and even got a remaster almost six years ago. But since then there's been nothing new, well that is until now. During the Meta Quest Showcase, Bulletstorm VR was announced for Quest 2 and Quest Pro with a planned release later this year. A trailer is available to check out here.

Would you like to try Bulletstorm in VR?