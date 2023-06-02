Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bulletstorm

Bulletstorm VR has been announced for Meta Quest

Get ready to return to the classic shooter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It is now more than ten years since People Can Fly gave us the action-packed Bulletstorm, a game that may not have reinvented the wheel but was definitely entertaining and had a great pace. The game never became the huge success the studio had hoped for and development of the planned sequel was cancelled the year after the original was released.

Nowadays, the game is considered a bit of a cult classic and even got a remaster almost six years ago. But since then there's been nothing new, well that is until now. During the Meta Quest Showcase, Bulletstorm VR was announced for Quest 2 and Quest Pro with a planned release later this year. A trailer is available to check out here.

Would you like to try Bulletstorm in VR?

Bulletstorm

Related texts



Loading next content