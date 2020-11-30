Bulletstorm creators working on two announced AAA titles

You're watching Advertisements

People Can Fly is mainly known as the developer of the Bulletstorm franchise, but this will likely change early next year when Outriders is released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. But this isn't the only game they are currently working on, as they have now confirmed that they have two more major games in development. One of them is an upcoming, but yet un-named, game from Take-Two (which the latter have briefly mentioned earlier).

The other one is yet another title they a working on together with Square Enix (who is also the published of Outriders), and we don't have any name for this project either. But since People Can Fly are great at creating graphic showcases with tons of action - we assume we will get more of this when these two titles are revealed.