Bullet Train pits Brad Pitt against a bunch of assassins

HQ

The official trailer for the upcoming chaotic and action-packed movie Bullet Train has officially landed, and it has given us a first glimpse of this Brad Pitt-headlined project. As the title suggests, the movie is set aboard one of Japan's incredibly fast-moving bullet trains, and sees a host of assassins all fighting over control of one elusive and sought-after briefcase.

Brad Pitt is set to star as the assassin Ladybug, a character who is seemingly becoming frustrated and at-ends with his violent tendencies and has therefore taken a vow to no longer kill. He soon finds this vow tested, when he learns that the bullet train is occupied by five other assassins (portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, and more) who all seem to have the same objective as him.

It's a film that feels very John Wick-esque in the way that its action is handled and seems to be shaping up to be one of 2022's most exciting flicks when it launches on July 15.

See for yourself in the trailer for Bullet Train below.