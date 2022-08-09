Bullet Train actor wants to be Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima movie

HQ

Bullet Train is now at the movies, and you can read Gamereactor's review about it right here. It has plenty of dialog, a lot of action and a story to match in a unique environment. In the movie Andrew Koji plays a desperate father named Kimura, and he does it well. But the actor already has other things in mind, and it's game related.

He said to Entertainment Weekly, that he is really interested in playing Jin Sakai in the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie.

"I'm going after Ghost of Tsushima — that's what I'm going to do. I would love that. I think I can do a really good Jin Sakai. I can bring my own spin to it."

One reason for Andrew Koji to have such an enthusiasm about possibly being Jin Sakai in a movie is because he has finished the game twice. He also says that the movie should be able to stand on its own, and not to be just a simple adaptation of a great game.

"I've played [the video game] twice now. I was thinking about it because [the adaptation has] been on the horizon, all the team talking about it. It would have to stand by itself, because the game's so good. Let that exist by itself, and the film should be something slightly different. That's the problem with those video game films."

Ghost of Tsushima was released on PlayStation during summer 2020. Later, in August 2021, there was an updated version called Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. If you still haven't played this great samurai adventure, now is the time to do so.

