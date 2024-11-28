Bulldog Esports to return to the NLC in 2025

HQ

Esports organisation Bulldog Esports has announced that it will be returning to the world of competitive League of Legends to battle it out in the Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC) once again.

The team, which used to be a staple of the tournament before exiting a couple of years ago, will be taking over the slot previously owned by Nativz, with the intention to return to competitive play in the 2025 season.

This new Bulldog will be headed up by a variety of UK League of Legends and esports veterans and has grand plans to make its impact in the scene and to help grow the ecosystem of the UK and Nordics competition.

The NLC explains: "We believe Bulldog Esports will bring lots of new motivation and competitive eagerness to the NLC division, and are excited to see their impact on the ecosystem moving forward."

Are you excited to see Bulldog returning to the NLC?