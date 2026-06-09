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Bulgaria's new defence minister to stop weapon shipment to Ukraine

Dimitar Stoyanov believes that the war cannot be won on the battlefield.

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Bulgaria's got a new government led by former president Rumen Radev, and its defence minister, Dimitar Stoyanov, now announced that Sofia is no longer planning to provide Kyiv with weapons, arguing that peace is achieved off the battlefield, as Reuters reports.

It's a shift from Bulgaria's previous position, as they were supplying in the past two years. As a NATO and EU member on the Black Sea, Bulgaria had sent anti-tank missiles, mortars, armoured vehicles, anti-aircraft guns, and infantry weapons. The new government is more cautious in its stance towards the war. Although Radev was considered pro-Russian, he has pledged to remain pro-EU with his policies. The announcement breaks the 10-year cooperation deal signed between the two countries in March.

Bulgaria's new defence minister to stop weapon shipment to Ukraine
Soldiers in Ukraine in 2023. // Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com

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