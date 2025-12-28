Bulgaria to join eurozone on 1 January

HQ

Bulgaria will adopt the euro on 1 January, becoming the 21st member of the eurozone. EU officials say the move will boost trade, investment and economic stability in the bloc's poorest member state.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis have framed Bulgaria's accession as both an economic step and a geopolitical one, reinforcing European unity amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Public opinion is split

Public opinion is split. A finance ministry survey found 51% support joining the euro, while 45% oppose it. Tensions surfaced in parliament earlier this year when far-right, pro-Russian Revival party MPs disrupted proceedings over euro approval.

Bulgaria's prolonged political crisis, marked by seven elections in four years and repeated corruption scandals, has eroded trust in institutions. The most recent government resigned last week after mass protests.

Fears linked to replacement of the lev

Opponents fear price rises and loss of national identity linked to the replacement of the lev, introduced in 1881. Pensioners and rural communities are seen as most vulnerable, despite EU assurances that euro adoption does not cause inflation.

Revival party figures have warned of economic collapse, making claims economists and officials describe as unfounded. Investigations have linked anti-euro narratives to Russian-aligned disinformation campaigns targeting Bulgarian social media.