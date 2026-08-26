Bulgaria leads the way in harnessing sunshine with massive battery storage

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One problem with solar energy is that the sun shines mainly during the day. This means that no energy is produced at night when the lights come on. Ember now reports that Bulgaria is well on its way to solving this problem through an investment in batteries. The country now has the capacity to store 75% of the solar energy generated during the day for use during the darker hours.

Chile and California have also been highly successful in this regard, demonstrating that the technology works even on a large scale. The fact that battery costs have also fallen dramatically means that this trend is likely to continue.