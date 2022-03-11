Building the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga galaxy

HQ

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to be on track for a release on April 5, and is a package that has got all the time and love you could possibly ask for. This is the by far biggest Lego game yet including all the nine main Star Wars movies as well as content from spinoffs and TV series.

Creating something this massive is of course a challenge, and in a new developer diary, TT Games tells us more about the challenges they've met and the effort that has been put into making this a love letter to Star Wars fans.