Building collapse in Madrid leaves four dead

Spanish emergency crews have confirmed the deaths of four people after a building under renovation collapsed in central Madrid. The structure, which was being transformed into a hotel, gave way during construction work, leaving only its facade standing. The victims, three construction workers of foreign origin and the project's architect, were found hours later following an extensive search using drones and dogs. "It is with deep sadness that we confirm that Madrid firefighters have recovered the bodies of the people who went missing after the collapse," Mayor Jose Luis Almeida wrote on X. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse, while the developer and property owner have not yet commented on the incident.