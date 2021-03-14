Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Build-A-Bear is soon releasing an Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection

Those in the UK and US can now sign up for email updates.

Build-A-Bear will soon be offering us the opportunity to customise our own adorable villager teddies, as it is releasing an Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection.

The range hasn't yet been revealed to the public, so we don't know what characters will be included, but it said to be releasing in the not too far future later this quarter.

The collaboration with Animal Crossing isn't the first time we've seen the toy manufacturer collaborate with major franchises. Previously, Build-A-Bear has launched collections for Harry Potter, Pokémon, Star Wars and Sonic.

The new range will be hitting both the UK and the US and those who are interested can now sign up for email announcements.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

