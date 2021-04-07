Build-a-Bear announces Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collection, sells out in hours

You're watching Advertisements

Build-a-Bear recently announced the creation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed bears that would see Tom Nook and Isabelle bears able to be purchased from the site. Well, after the collection went live yesterday, the site saw a huge spark of interest, causing fans to be stuck in queues hours in length, with still little chance to actually grab a bear.

A few hours after the collection went live, Build-a-Bear tweeted that the bears had been sold out, but that it plans to have new stock in soon.

"UPDATE: We're so sorry but we have officially sold out," said Build-a-Bear. "If you weren't able to purchase the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons collection today, don't worry! We will have the collection back in stock soon!"

The Tom Nook and Isabelle bears are only able to be pre-ordered online, were limited to one per person, and come with their own "summer outfit & music or phrases." No word has been given on when the bears will be back for purchase, but as IGN reports, the FAQ on the site does state that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection will be coming to physical stores in the summer.