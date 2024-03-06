Build your very own Fallout controller with Xbox Design Lab

HQ

With Amazon Prime's Fallout series premiering on April 12, Microsoft wants to spread some radioactive wasteland love to all Xbox gamers by releasing a Fallout controller via the Xbox Design Lab that you can tinker with to get the color combinations and components you want.

According to Xbox Wire, the controller shell itself is decorated with "a collage of some of the most iconic Vault Boy perk icons from throughout the franchise's history", which also includes "some hidden Easter eggs" to try and find. Some suggestions on how to color your controller with maximum Fallout flair can be found further down.

If you feel it's time to pamper yourself, quickly browse to this link, put together a controller and order - and also check out the cute presentation video below.