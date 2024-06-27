Build your own Pokédex with this Mega Pokémon collaboration

HQ

Pokémon has collaborated with loads of brands over the years, and since it first teamed up with Mattel's Mega, we've seen lots of buildable Pokémon and playsets come out for collectors. Now, to track all the great creatures you've built, there's a Pokédex you can make.

Made up of 322 pieces, this Pokédex is the same one you'd see in the Kanto region, and comes with five cards of the three Kanto starters, Eevee, and Pikachu for you to feel like you're tracking Pokémon with your creation.

The kit will cost you £33 and at the moment it's only available in the UK via Amazon. If you want to check out more about this make-your-own Pokédex though, you can visit Mattel's website here.

This is an ad: