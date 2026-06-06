Build your own communal settlement in the forest with Tinkernest

The Wholesome Games Direct has something very special about it, and that is that all the titles featured always have a truly special aura of peace and gentle calm surrounding the experience. The studio afterwalk, based at Spelkollektivet, is located in the middle of a forest in Sweden, and it seems that the inspiration for Tinkernest comes from there.

Build an animal colony where everyone works together to gather materials, construct buildings and live together in peace. It features a progression system where you can combine any two objects and see the effect they have together when creating a completely new third object. There's no release date yet, but do check out the page on Steam and also the Tinkernest trailer below.