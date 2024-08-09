Build the keyboard of your dreams with Keychron's Lemokey L3

HQ

With such a plentiful array of mechanical keyboards available to purchase, it can be a challenge to know which one suits you and your situation. Thankfully the folk over at Keychron have a solution: to build exactly the device you want.

This can be done using the Lemokey L3, a mechanical keyboard that uses 2.4 GHz connections to offer a stable wireless offering, and a solid metal body that can be outfit with a whole slate of different keycaps and buttons of a variety of colours and styles.

To see what makes the Keychron Lemokey L3 so unique, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where Magnus shares several facts and thoughts about the device.