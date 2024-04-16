Build cities in Starfield with this new mod

HQ

With a new modification, you can build significantly improved bases. If you felt that there was a lack of features and possibilities with building, Galactic Colonies Expanse by TankGirl444 comes to the rescue. They describe the project's purpose like this:

"This mod is meant to be a comprehensive rethink/change/addition to the outpost system, its production systems, and many other aspects. The idea is to turn the outpost system into an immersive space colonization simulator, using elements from the game's core lore and story."

With this modification, you can dig for resources and build new buildings. You can equip your bases with restaurants and build a more vibrant existence on the worlds you visit. Using a special building, you can also change the environment and climate inside the building. With new defence facilities like gun turrets and robots, you can better protect your property. The mod makers also want computer-controlled spaceships to land at your base and computer-controlled characters to need food, water and other items to survive. The idea is to take an even bigger leap in the future and allow terraforming. It's an impressive modification considering it only took a month to develop. If you are interested, you can find it here via Nexus.