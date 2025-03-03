Build a cozy island resort in the upcoming Islanders: New Shores

Coatsink announces that they have a sequel in the works for their cozy strategy game Islanders from 2019. Islanders: New Shores is said to build on the original's relaxing atmosphere and intuitive strategy approach, but of course it also introduces new mechanics, game modes and features.

In addition, we can now look forward to a photo mode with the expected filters and a rotatable camera. Twitch integration is also promised so that people can see what you're up to.

Check out the announcement trailer below for Islanders: New Shores which will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.