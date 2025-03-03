English
Islanders: New Shores

Build a cozy island resort in the upcoming Islanders: New Shores

It offers modes both for competitive players looking to maximize their high score and people who just loves the idea of tinkering with a small town.

Coatsink announces that they have a sequel in the works for their cozy strategy game Islanders from 2019. Islanders: New Shores is said to build on the original's relaxing atmosphere and intuitive strategy approach, but of course it also introduces new mechanics, game modes and features.

In addition, we can now look forward to a photo mode with the expected filters and a rotatable camera. Twitch integration is also promised so that people can see what you're up to.

Check out the announcement trailer below for Islanders: New Shores which will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

