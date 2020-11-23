Bugsnax receives a substantial new patch on PS4 and PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Since Bugsnax's release on November 12 (in some parts of the world), developer Young Horses has been busy correcting some of its technical issues. The developer has now rolled out patch 1.04, which is 1GB in size and looks to seriously polish the overall experience. Among other fixes, the update allows quest-specific Bugsnax to spawn more frequently, and prevents key items from being movable. It also adds a weather/rain forecast feature to the map page in the Journal.

You can see the full list of changes below: