Bugsnax is coming to Steam in 2022

Bugsnax is one of the strangest games on the market. The adventure title that sees you head to an island inhabited by half-bug half-snack creatures asks you to solve the mystery of where the townsfolk have disappeared to.

When it launched, Bugsnax was available on PlayStation 4 & 5 and on PC (via the Epic Games Store), but next year, at an undetermined date, Bugsnax will be making its debut on Steam.

Speaking on the matter, Young Horses' (the developer) creative director/writer Kevin Zuhn said, "We're buzzing with excitement to serve up Bugsnax to a new audience on Steam!"

Zuhn continued teasing more Bugsnax in the coming future, stating, "We'll have some meaty news and a few juicy surprises to get people talkin' bout Bugsnax again later this year."

We reviewed the game back when it launched in 2020, and you can check out our thoughts here.