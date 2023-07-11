Bugsnax is coming to mobile tomorrow

HQ

Young Horses has announced that it is bringing its adorable adventure game, Bugsnax to mobile devices as soon as tomorrow, July 12. The catch will be that the game will only be coming to iOS devices (i.e. iPhone and iPad), but this edition of Bugsnax will be the complete one, including The Isle of BIGsnax DLC, and an updated control scheme to suit touchscreens.

The iOS edition of Bugsnax will be the full regular game, giving you complete access to the Isle of Snaktooth and the many mysteries it holds. It's also said that this version of the game will feature support for a wide array of third-party controllers, meaning you should be able to easily play Bugsnax without needing to use the touchscreen controls that are being added here if you don't want to.

There is no mention of when, or if, Bugsnax will be coming to Android devices.