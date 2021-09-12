Bugsnax developer Young Horses has shifted to a four-day workweek

HQ

The developer who delivered the unusual Bugsnax last year has announced that it is shifting to a four-day workweek. Young Horses will now be dropping a day to ease the burden of development on its staff, a model that it tested during July, and has now decided to permanently follow.

Revealed in an interview with Axios, the developer, built with a team of eight members, originally tested the four-day workweek to combat the crunch that is so prevalent in the games industry. Young Horses revealed that it was running on a 35-hour weekly schedule anyway, so dropping a day, and making it an even 32-hours wasn't that much of a loss.

Young Horses co-founder and president Phil Tibitoski told Axios, "It was easier for us to implement because to measure our small team's output is simple relative to those bigger studios, so our trial period and decision-making is faster than a studio who has to get buy-in from so many departments and investors."

"We know what we have to get done and by when, or we're making our own schedule entirely and things get done when they get done."

The four-day workweek has become more of a talking point these past few years, as companies across the entire globe (not just in the games industry) way up the benefits of having staff working for less hours, but being better rested for those hours. We'll have to see how Young Horses implementation of the process works, and if any other game developers follow suit.

Thanks, Axios.