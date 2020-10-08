Bugsnax confirmed as the cutest PS5 launch title

You're watching Advertisements

Bugsnax is heading to PC (Epic), PS4, and PS5; that much we already knew. However, this week, after getting our hands on the game, we were also told that the much-anticipated title from Young Horses is going to arrive just in time for the release of the PlayStation 5 next month, when it will be a launch title on November 12.

We also got sent over the full cast list, so if you want to know who'll be providing the voices of the Grumpuses and the game's many Bugsnax, you'll find them below:

Grumpuses:

Wambus Troubleham - Fred Tatasciore (Overwatch)

Wiggle Bigglebottom - Kenna Ramsey (Background Vocals - David Foster's live band)

Chandlo Funkbun - Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man PS4)

Filbo Fiddlepie - Max Mittelman (Saitama in One-Punch man)

Gramble Gigglefunny - Sam Riegel (Critical Role)

Shelda Smellywag - Debra Wilson (Jedi: Fallen Order)

Floofty Fizzlebean - Casey Mongillo (Evangelion)

Eggabell Batternugget - Fryda Wolff (Loba in Apex Legends)

Beffica Winklesnoot - Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5)

Snorpy Fizzlebean - Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Cromdo Face - Rick Zieff (Terminator 3)

Clumby Clumbernut - Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa)

Elizabert Megafig- Helen Sadler (Battlefront)

Triffany Lottablog- Haviland Stillwell (Devil May Cry 5)

AND the many Bugsnax voice actors:

Abby Trott (Hunnabee & more)

Michael Schwalbe (Scoopy Banoopy & more)

Cristina Vee (Cheezer & more)

Todd Haberkorn (Shishkabug & more)

Jeannie Tirado (Razzby & more)

Julie Nathanson (Banopper & more)

Robbie Daymond (Buffalocust & more)

Courtenay Taylor (Cheepoof & more)

"It took a lot of restraint not to geek out around so many industry icons gathered into one place!" creative director Kevin Zuhn said. "And speaking of, we managed to put them all in a room together for some ensemble recordings (pre-pandemic, thankfully). It turns out this is pretty uncommon for games to do, especially with a cast this large. But that's one way our naivete can be a strength because seeing them all play off of each other's energy was wonderful."

To see more of the game in action, check out the video preview above.