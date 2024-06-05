Bugatti's all-new V16-powered monster will be unveiled later this month

HQ

It's a very exciting month for car fans as the famed hypercar maker Bugatti will be officially revealing its next major new vehicle in the coming days. Not only will this car feature a V16 engine, but it will bring an electrified powertrain too, allowing it to serve as an example of what the future of performance will look like according to the car manufacturer that delivered multiple record-breakers in the past, such as the Veyron and the Chiron.

Speaking about the car, Bugatti promises it's "a completely bespoke design, engineered from the ground-up on the three pillars of beauty, luxury and performance, inspired by Bugatti models of the past. The Type 57 SC Atlantic, the Type 41 Royale and the Type 35, respectively known as the most beautiful, the most luxurious and the most successful Grand Prix race car ever, each lend their DNA to create a pure and authentic reinterpretation of the Bugatti brand."

This new and upcoming Bugatti model will be unveiled on June 20, and you can tune into the reveal over here.

Bugatti

This is an ad: