Bugatti unveils special edition Coupe styled after company founder's beloved horse

Bugatti does a lot of custom and special edition models but few are as bespoke as the Brouillard. This is a creation that has come from the Programme Solitaire platform, the expansion of the car maker's bespoke range. It's a Coupe model that has been given a massive overhaul all to reflect founder Ettore Bugatti's beloved and faithful horse companion, leading to a car with tons of accents and references to the four-legged beast.

With a W16 engine under the hood that can kick out 1,600 PS of power and backed up with an aerodynamically-sculpted chassis, the truly unique parts of this car are found in its interior (even if its rear lights are a work of art too).

Inside, we find embroidered horse motifs in the door panels and seat back rests, all while the seats themselves are customised to the owner's preference and each have a unique patch layout. There's a gear stick that has been made from a single piece of aluminium that includes a glass insert with a handcrafted miniature sculpture of Ettore Bugatti's beloved horse, and this is on top of offering carbon fibre elements matched with a striking green colour scheme.

As this is a very bespoke model, don't expect to see many of these on the roads.

