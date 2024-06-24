Bugatti unveils 1,800 hp hybrid Tourbillion

HQ

Around once a decade, Bugatti unveils a new hypercar model that pretty much resets the power dynamic in the hypercar space. That happened again ahead of the weekend.

The French car maker has revealed the Tourbillion, a hybrid hypercar that uses an 8.3-litre V16 engine known matched up with four electric motors to create an overall powertrain known as the W16, which is capable of producing over 1,800 horsepower and a a top speed that Bugatti suggests is more than 400 km/h.

Of course, raw power is just the beginning for this model, as Bugatti also notes that it will have an interior made up of over 600 parts constructed from titanium and various gemstones such as rubies and sapphires, all while having an aerodynamically-focussed exterior that uses various intakes to ensure the car stays glued to road.

Bugatti notes that much of the car is constructed from 3D printed materials, allowing it to weigh significantly less than former models. We haven't been told the official weight of the car yet, but we do know that the mega powerful engine weighs only 252 kg.

Bugatti has also decided to be quite open with the release plan for this car, adding that the Tourbillion will be debuting in 2026 and for a starting price of €3.8 million. Only 250 models of this car will be made, but no doubt additional variants will debut down the line.