Bugatti is selling a limited-edition pool table

HQ

Recently, we told you all about the ridiculous Gucci pool table that is being sold and that will set you back an arm, a leg, a kidney, a lung, your car, and a good chunk of your house too. Well, if one hyper-expensive pool table isn't enough then how about we up our efforts by diverting your attention to a Bugatti counterpart too.

The Bugatti Carbon Fibre Luxury Pool Table, as it's known, is a pool table that is just as eccentric and expensive-looking as you would expect. We're told that it's more than just a pretty product made with expensive materials, as it "uses innovative technology to give it the edge over rival products."

In terms of what these are, Bugatti promises: "An optional servo-driven system deploys a gyroscopic sensor to level the table - in case of installation on board a yacht. Each leg can move to compensate for the movement of a ship and remain perfectly level. The system can adjust in just 5 milliseconds, and the movement is completed in total silence with vibration-free adjustment."

As per the production, the table is made from carbon fibre and features the Bugatti badge emboldened into the frame. It has an aluminium and titanium body too, with stainless steel pockets that are lined with leather. There's also a 13-inch touchscreen that is used to keep tabs on scores, and the cues are built using anodized and CNC-machined aluminium ends that are of the same design of Bugatti's cars.

This is an ad:

The main catch with these tables is that only 30 are being built, and because of their hyper-limited run, Bugatti hasn't mentioned the exact price. The good news is that there are a few colour variants, with a Black Carbon & Orange, Blue Carbon, and Cream & Tan alternatives available.